Armament maintenance technicians from the 48th Munitions Squadron load 20mm rounds into a Universal Ammunition Loading System at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 3, 2021. The technicians routinely perform an integrity check inspection on 2,100 rounds that can take up to six days to complete. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rhonda Smith)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2021 12:03
|Photo ID:
|6516013
|VIRIN:
|210203-F-XJ774-1083
|Resolution:
|5728x3628
|Size:
|13.66 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Armament Flight prepare to keep F-15s ready to own the skies [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Rhonda Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT