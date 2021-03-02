Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Armament Flight prepare to keep F-15s ready to own the skies [Image 5 of 6]

    Armament Flight prepare to keep F-15s ready to own the skies

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rhonda Smith 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Armament maintenance technicians from the 48th Munitions Squadron load 20mm rounds into a Universal Ammunition Loading System at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 3, 2021. The technicians routinely perform an integrity check inspection on 2,100 rounds that can take up to six days to complete. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rhonda Smith)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 12:03
    Photo ID: 6516013
    VIRIN: 210203-F-XJ774-1083
    Resolution: 5728x3628
    Size: 13.66 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    This work, Armament Flight prepare to keep F-15s ready to own the skies [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Rhonda Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing
    Liberty Wing

