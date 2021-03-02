Armament Flight prepare to keep F-15s ready to own the skies

Armament maintenance technicians from the 48th Munitions Squadron load 20mm rounds into a Universal Ammunition Loading System at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 3, 2021. The technicians routinely perform an integrity check inspection on 2,100 rounds that can take up to six days to complete. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rhonda Smith)

