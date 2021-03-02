Armament Flight prepare to keep F-15s ready to own the skies

An armament maintenance technician from the 48th Munitions Squadron works on a bomb rack at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 3, 2021. The armament flight supports flightline operations by having Liberty Wing F-15 weapon systems ready for response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rhonda Smith)
