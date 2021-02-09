Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire trainig at Foce del Reno, Ravenna, Feb 9, 2021. [Image 6 of 9]

    Fire trainig at Foce del Reno, Ravenna, Feb 9, 2021.

    FOCE DEL RENO, ITALY

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Graigg Faggionato 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion (Airborne), 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct the live fire exercise at Foce del Reno range, Ravenna, Italy, Feb. 9, 2021, under Covid-19 prevention conditions.
    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. Photo by VI Specialist Graigg Faggionato

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 11:55
    Photo ID: 6516008
    VIRIN: 210209-A-KP807-0006
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: FOCE DEL RENO, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire trainig at Foce del Reno, Ravenna, Feb 9, 2021. [Image 9 of 9], by Graigg Faggionato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    SkySoldiers
    7thArmyTrainingCommand
    TrainingDoneRight

