Fire trainig at Foce del Reno, Ravenna, Feb. 9, 2021.

U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion (Airborne), 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct the live fire exercise with an M240 Machine Gun at Foce del Reno range, Ravenna, Italy, Feb. 9, 2021, under Covid-19 prevention conditions.

The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. Photo by VI Specialist Graigg Faggionato

