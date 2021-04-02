Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 JEB Little Creek-Fort Story Entry Control Point Penetration [Image 3 of 4]

    Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 JEB Little Creek-Fort Story Entry Control Point Penetration

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Teslovich 

    Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Feb. 04, 2021) U.S. Navy Police Officer Shawn Crossan gives commands to an armed suspect during an entry control point (ECP) penetration drill on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Feb. 4. Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 is a two-part, anti-terrorism force protection exercise that is being conducted nationwide on Navy installations, Feb. 1-12. The annual exercise is not in response to any specific threat, but is used to evaluate the readiness of fleet installation security programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Engineman 3rd Class Zachary Teslovich/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 12:06
    Photo ID: 6516001
    VIRIN: 210204-N-RJ789-003
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 27.59 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 JEB Little Creek-Fort Story Entry Control Point Penetration [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Zachary Teslovich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 JEB Little Creek-Fort Story Entry Control Point Penetration
    Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 JEB Little Creek-Fort Story Entry Control Point Penetration
    Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 JEB Little Creek-Fort Story Entry Control Point Penetration
    Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 JEB Little Creek-Fort Story Entry Control Point Penetration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Security
    Expeditionary
    Joint Base
    US Army
    US Navy
    CSSC21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT