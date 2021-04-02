Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 JEB Little Creek-Fort Story Entry Control Point Penetration

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (Feb. 06, 2021) U.S. Navy Police Officers Shawn Crossan (Left) and MA3 Samuel Young (Right) approach a simulated suspect vehicle during an entry control point (ECP) penetration drill on Joint Expeditionary base Little Creek-Fort Story, Feb 4. Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 is a two part, anti-terrorism force protection exercise that is being conducted nation wide on Navy Installations, Feb 1-12. The annual exercise that is not in response to any specfic threat but is used to evaluate the readiness of fleet and installation security programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Engineman Third Class Zach Teslovich/Released)

