    Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 JEB Little Creek-Fort Story Entry Control Point Penetration [Image 4 of 4]

    Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 JEB Little Creek-Fort Story Entry Control Point Penetration

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Teslovich 

    Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (Feb. 06, 2021) U.S. Navy Police Officers Shawn Crossan (Left) and MA3 Samuel Young (Right) approach a simulated suspect vehicle during an entry control point (ECP) penetration drill on Joint Expeditionary base Little Creek-Fort Story, Feb 4. Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 is a two part, anti-terrorism force protection exercise that is being conducted nation wide on Navy Installations, Feb 1-12. The annual exercise that is not in response to any specfic threat but is used to evaluate the readiness of fleet and installation security programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Engineman Third Class Zach Teslovich/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 12:06
    Photo ID: 6516002
    VIRIN: 210204-N-RJ789-025
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 JEB Little Creek-Fort Story Entry Control Point Penetration [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Zachary Teslovich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Security
    Joint Base
    US Army
    US Navy
    JEBLCFS
    CSSC21

