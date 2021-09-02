Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives at Camp Lemonnier [Image 1 of 4]

    COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives at Camp Lemonnier

    DJIBOUTI

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lapthe C. Flora, commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) and U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Petty Officer Alex Hebert, senior enlisted leader, CJTF-HOA sign up for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine shots at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 9, 2021. The vaccine represents our best hope to win the fight against COVID-19. (US Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 07:37
    Photo ID: 6515609
    VIRIN: 210209-F-YK577-1004
    Resolution: 4475x2984
    Size: 789.25 KB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives at Camp Lemonnier [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Taylor Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives at Camp Lemonnier
    COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives at Camp Lemonnier
    COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives at Camp Lemonnier
    COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives at Camp Lemonnier

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    djibouti
    africa
    africom
    horn of africa
    camp lemonnier
    combined joint task force
    covid-19 vaccine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT