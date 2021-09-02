COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives at Camp Lemonnier

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lapthe C. Flora, commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) and U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Petty Officer Alex Hebert, senior enlisted leader, CJTF-HOA sign up for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine shots at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 9, 2021. The vaccine represents our best hope to win the fight against COVID-19. (US Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

