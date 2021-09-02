Rolf Olson, foreign policy advisor, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), receives the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 9, 2021. The vaccine represents our best hope to win the fight against COVID-19. (US Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2021 Date Posted: 02.10.2021 07:36 Photo ID: 6515614 VIRIN: 210209-F-YK577-1028 Resolution: 5127x3417 Size: 953.21 KB Location: DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives at Camp Lemonnier [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Taylor Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.