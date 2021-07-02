SPMAGTF-CR-CC 21.1: VMGR-352 conducts aerial refueling with VMM-164 (Rein)

210207-M-AH667-1006 KUWAIT (Feb. 7, 2021) – U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), perform an aerial refueling with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 352, assigned to the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Crisis Response - Central Command in Kuwait, Feb. 7, 2021. The 15th MEU is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Benjamin Aulick)

