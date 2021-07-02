SPMAGTF-CR-CC 21.1: VMGR-352 conducts aerial refueling with VMM-164 (Rein)

210207-M-AH667-1004 KUWAIT (Feb. 7, 2021) – U.S. Marine Corps KC-130 pilots, assigned to the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Crisis Response - Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC), prepare to conduct an aerial refueling with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 352, assigned to SPMAGTF-CR-CC, in Kuwait, Feb. 7, 2021. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis response force, prepared to deploy a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Benjamin Aulick)

