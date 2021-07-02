Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SPMAGTF-CR-CC 21.1: VMGR-352 conducts aerial refueling with VMM-164 (Rein)

    SPMAGTF-CR-CC 21.1: VMGR-352 conducts aerial refueling with VMM-164 (Rein)

    KUWAIT

    02.07.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Benjamin Aulick 

    Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response - Central Command

    210207-M-AH667-1004 KUWAIT (Feb. 7, 2021) – U.S. Marine Corps KC-130 pilots, assigned to the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Crisis Response - Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC), prepare to conduct an aerial refueling with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 352, assigned to SPMAGTF-CR-CC, in Kuwait, Feb. 7, 2021. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis response force, prepared to deploy a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Benjamin Aulick)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 06:14
    VIRIN: 210207-M-AH667-1004
    Location: KW
    This work, SPMAGTF-CR-CC 21.1: VMGR-352 conducts aerial refueling with VMM-164 (Rein) [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Benjamin Aulick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VMGR-352
    MARCENT
    USCENTCOM
    15th MEU
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC
    MKIARG15MEU

