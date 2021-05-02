Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MIESAU, BW, GERMANY

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Russell Toof 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Capt. Kelly McCormick, the Military Working Dog officer in charge for Veterinary Medical Center Europe, conducts an eye exam on a MWD.

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.10.2021 05:49
    Photo ID: 6515567
    VIRIN: 210205-A-GJ885-002
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.23 MB
    Location: MIESAU, BW, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Working Dog exam [Image 3 of 3], by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    military working dog
    Army Medicine
    Regional Health Command Europe
    Army Medicine Europe
    Public Health Command Europe

