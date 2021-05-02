Capt. Kelly McCormick, the Military Working Dog officer in charge for Veterinary Medical Center Europe, conducts an eye exam on a MWD.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2021 05:49
|Photo ID:
|6515567
|VIRIN:
|210205-A-GJ885-002
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.23 MB
|Location:
|MIESAU, BW, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Working Dog exam [Image 3 of 3], by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT