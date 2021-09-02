Spc. Malaysia Ford, an Animal Care Specialist with Veterinary Medical Center Europe, cleans out the ears of Rex, a Military Working Dog, during a routine health check-up.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2021 05:49
|Photo ID:
|6515565
|VIRIN:
|210209-A-GJ885-001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Working Dog exam [Image 3 of 3], by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
