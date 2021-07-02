Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Sailors participate in gun shoot drill. [Image 2 of 8]

    USS America (LHA 6) Sailors participate in gun shoot drill.

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.07.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 8, 2021) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Timothy Terry, from Lumberton, Texas, inspects a M240B machine gun barrel during a live-fire crew-served weapons training exercise aboard forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kelsey Culbertson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Sailors participate in gun shoot drill. [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

