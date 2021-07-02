USS America (LHA 6) Sailors participate in gun shoot drill.

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 8, 2021) Chief Gunner’s Mate Adam Parker, from El Paso, Texas, right, instructs Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Derek Garcia, from Deltona, Fla., left, as he fires a M240B machine gun during a live-fire crew-served weapons training exercise aboard forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kelsey Culbertson)

