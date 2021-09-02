Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cope North 21 [Image 5 of 5]

    Cope North 21

    GUAM

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Airman Kaitlyn Preston 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    A McDonnel Douglas F-15 Eagle with the 44th Fighter Squadron, Kadena Air Base, takes off as part of a training exercise during Cope North 2021, Feb. 9, 2021 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Approximately 2,200 personnel and 97 aircraft were brought together for Cope North 21 with the mission to improve combat readiness, increase interoperability between U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self Defense Force, or Koku-Jietai.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Kaitlyn Preston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 02.09.2021 23:10
    Photo ID: 6515343
    VIRIN: 210209-F-XW824-1061
    Resolution: 4848x3232
    Size: 457.98 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cope North 21 [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Kaitlyn Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cope North Takeoff 2021
    Cope North 21
    Cope North 21
    Cope North 21
    Cope North 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COPENorth21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT