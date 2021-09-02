A McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle with the 44th fighter Squadron, Kadena Air Base, takes off as part of a training exercise during Cope North 2021, Feb. 9, 2021 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Approximately 2,200 personnel and 97 aircraft were brought together for Cope North 21 with the mission to improve combat readiness, increase interoperability between U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self Defense Force, or Koku-Jietai. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amir R. Young)

