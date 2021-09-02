YOKOSUKA, Japan (February 9, 2021) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Haley Harrell, a native of Fairhope, Alabama, receives the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Rear Adm. Butch Dollaga, Commander, Submarine Group 7. Harrell is an integral part of the N6 (Communications) Department's watch team, maintaining crucial communications networks for forward deployed units in 5th and 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam K. Thomas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2021 Date Posted: 02.09.2021 22:18 Photo ID: 6515333 VIRIN: 210209-N-DS193-0178 Resolution: 5936x4240 Size: 816.32 KB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Hometown: FAIRHOPE, AL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fairhope native is CSG7's Bluejacket of the Year [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.