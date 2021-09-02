Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairhope native is CSG7's Blue Jacket of the Year

    Fairhope native is CSG7's Blue Jacket of the Year

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.09.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (February 9, 2021) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Haley Harrell, a native of Fairhope, Alabama, receives the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Rear Adm. Butch Dollaga, Commander, Submarine Group 7. Harrell is an integral part of the N6 (Communications) Department's watch team, maintaining crucial communications networks for forward deployed units in 5th and 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam K. Thomas)

    IMAGE INFO

