    Alaska National Guard Colonel Wayne Don promoted to Brigadier General [Image 8 of 8]

    Alaska National Guard Colonel Wayne Don promoted to Brigadier General

    WASILLA, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2021

    Photo by Edward Eagerton 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Brig. Gen. Wayne Don, director of joint staff for the Alaska National Guard, gives a speech after being promoted from colonel to brigadier general at a ceremony in Wasilla, Alaska, Feb. 7, 2021. Don entered service in the U.S. Army in 1994, and served in the active duty Army until he transitioned to the Alaska Army National Guard in 2005. A member of the Cupig and Yupik tribes, Don is currently the highest-ranking Alaska Native in the Alaska National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edward Eagerton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2021
    Date Posted: 02.09.2021 20:27
    Photo ID: 6515268
    VIRIN: 210207-Z-MW427-0248
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 4.07 MB
    Location: WASILLA, AK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska National Guard Colonel Wayne Don promoted to Brigadier General [Image 8 of 8], by Edward Eagerton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    promotion
    Alaska
    General Officer
    National Guard
    Alaska National Guard
    AKNG

