Alaska National Guard Colonel Wayne Don promoted to Brigadier General

Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard, gives a speech for Col. Wayne Don, director of joint staff for the Alaska National Guard, before his promotion to brigadier general at a ceremony in Wasilla, Alaska, Feb. 7, 2021. Don entered service in the U.S. Army in 1994, and served in the active duty Army until he transitioned to the Alaska Army National Guard in 2005. A member of the Cupig and Yupik tribes, Don is currently the highest-ranking Alaska Native in the Alaska National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edward Eagerton)

Date Taken: 02.07.2021 Location: WASILLA, AK, US