    RDML Velez, CNRC, visits NTAG Philadelphia [Image 5 of 9]

    RDML Velez, CNRC, visits NTAG Philadelphia

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    210209-N-WF272-1122 PHILADELPHIA (Feb. 9, 2021) Chief Navy Counselor John MacPherson, from Parish, N.Y., Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia command trainer, attends a virtual all-hands call held by Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, commander of Navy Recruiting Command, and Master Chief Navy Counselor Heather Charara, national chief recruiter, left frame. During his visit to NTAG Philadelphia, Velez met with recruiters at various recruiting stations, held a virtual all-hands call for all personnel, and addressed the staff at NTAG Philadelphia headquarters. NTAG Philadelphia, part of NRC, encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

