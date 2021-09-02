RDML Velez, CNRC, visits NTAG Philadelphia

210209-N-WF272-1040 PHILADELPHIA (Feb. 9, 2021) Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, center, commander of Navy Recruiting Command, tours Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia headquarters with Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Todd Winn, left, and Master Chief Navy Counselor Heather Charara, national chief recruiter. During his visit to NTAG Philadelphia, Velez met with recruiters at various recruiting stations, held a virtual all-hands call for all personnel, and addressed the staff at NTAG Philadelphia headquarters. NTAG Philadelphia, part of NRC, encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

