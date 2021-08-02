U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey National Guard, conduct civil disturbance training in Washington D.C., Feb. 8, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Benjamin Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2021 15:59
|Photo ID:
|6514821
|VIRIN:
|210208-Z-IY093-1147
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.3 MB
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Guard troops conduct Civil Disturbance Training [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Benjamin Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
