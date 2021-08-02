Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard troops conduct Civil Disturbance Training [Image 2 of 8]

    National Guard troops conduct Civil Disturbance Training

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2021

    Photo by Spc. Benjamin Martinez 

    444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey National Guard, conduct civil disturbance training in Washington D.C., Feb. 8, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Benjamin Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2021
    Date Posted: 02.09.2021 15:59
    Photo ID: 6514819
    VIRIN: 210208-Z-IY093-1057
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.55 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard troops conduct Civil Disturbance Training [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Benjamin Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    NJNG
    Capitol Response

