    TF KM20 Marines conduct a deck shoot [Image 2 of 2]

    AT SEA

    09.18.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Anabel Abreu Rodriguez 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Javier Camilo, a cyber network operator with Task Force Koa Moana (TF KM) 20, I Marine Expeditionary Force (I MEF), inserts a magazine into an M9 pistol during a live-fire training event aboard the expeditionary fast transport ship USNS City of Bismarck (EPF 9) at sea, Sept. 18, 2020. Marines and Sailors with TF KM20 conducted engagements in the Republic of Palau from July through September 2020. Koa Moana, meaning “ocean warrior,” is designed to strengthen and enhance relationships between the U.S. and partner nations/states in the Indo-Pacific region, improve interoperability with local security establishments, and serve as a Humanitarian Assistance Survey Team afloat in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s strategic and operational objectives. TF KM20 provides a unique opportunity to enhance relationships in the Republic of Palau. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Anabel Abreu Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 02.09.2021 13:22
    Photo ID: 6514340
    VIRIN: 200918-M-DD765-1502
    Resolution: 3369x2406
    Size: 955.98 KB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TF KM20 Marines conduct a deck shoot [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt Anabel Abreu Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

