TF KM20 Marines conduct a deck shoot

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Sergio Requejo, a water support technician with Task Force Koa Moana (TF KM) 20, I Marine Expeditionary Force (I MEF), fires an M16 rifle during a live-fire training event aboard the expeditionary fast transport ship USNS City of Bismarck (EPF 9) at sea, Sept. 19, 2020. Marines and Sailors with TF KM20 conducted engagements in the Republic of Palau from July through September 2020. Koa Moana, meaning “ocean warrior,” is designed to strengthen and enhance relationships between the U.S. and partner nations/states in the Indo-Pacific region, improve interoperability with local security establishments, and serve as a Humanitarian Assistance Survey Team afloat in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s strategic and operational objectives. TF KM20 provides a unique opportunity to enhance relationships in the Republic of Palau. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Anabel Abreu Rodriguez)

