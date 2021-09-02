Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    927th refuels a P-8 Poseidon [Image 7 of 8]

    927th refuels a P-8 Poseidon

    UNITED STATES

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Emery 

    927th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Daniel Medina, a pilot with the 927th Air Refueling Wing, Florida glances out the window of the cockpit of a KC-135 Stratotanker with the 434th Air Refueling Wing from Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana on February 8, 2021. The Stratotanker was on loan to the 927th ARW, Florida, which is where the pilots and boom operator were from. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany A. Emery)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 02.09.2021 11:17
    VIRIN: 210209-F-UV276-0004
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 927th refuels a P-8 Poseidon [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Tiffany Emery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    usaf
    927arw
    afreserves
    nightflight

