927th refuels a P-8 Poseidon

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Daniel Medina, a pilot with the 927th Air Refueling Wing, Florida glances out the window of the cockpit of a KC-135 Stratotanker with the 434th Air Refueling Wing from Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana on February 8, 2021. The Stratotanker was on loan to the 927th ARW, Florida, which is where the pilots and boom operator were from. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany A. Emery)

