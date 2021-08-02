927th refuels a P-8 Poseidon

The sun sets on the clouds outside the cockpit window of a KC-135 Stratotanker with the 434th Air Refueling Wing from Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana on February 8, 2021. The Stratotanker was on loan to the 927th ARW, Florida, which is where the pilots and boom operator were from. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany A. Emery)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2021 11:17
