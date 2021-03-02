Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD Conducts CBRN Training in Guam [Image 3 of 5]

    EOD Conducts CBRN Training in Guam

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Travis Simmons 

    Commander Task Force 75

    SANTA RITA, Guam (Feb. 3, 2021) Chief Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician Kyle Hall, left, forward-deployed with the EOD capability of Task Force 75, communicates to his team during a training scenario involving a potential chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) improvised device on Naval Base Guam. EOD Mobile Unit 5 deploys and employs tailored units to locate, identify, render safe and remove conventional CBRN and improvised explosive hazards in order to enable access for joint and naval forces in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Travis Simmons)

