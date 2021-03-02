SANTA RITA, Guam (Feb. 3, 2021) Chief Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician Kyle Hall, forward-deployed with the EOD capability of Task Force 75, reviews photos while leading his team during a training scenario involving a potential chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) improvised device on Naval Base Guam. EOD Mobile Unit 5 deploys and employs tailored units to locate, identify, render safe and remove conventional CBRN and improvised explosive hazards in order to enable access for joint and naval forces in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Travis Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2021 03:22
|Photo ID:
|6513554
|VIRIN:
|210203-N-UN744-1039
|Resolution:
|4581x3049
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, EOD Conducts CBRN Training in Guam [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Travis Simmons, identified by DVIDS
