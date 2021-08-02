Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor Participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021

SILVERDALE, Wash. (Feb. 8, 2021) Chief Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician Ben Konze, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 11 Detachment Bangor, walks ahead of an F6 Alpha EOD robot en route to disarm a simulated explosive during an anti-terrorism drill for Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 at Naval Base Kitsap Bangor, Feb. 8. CS-SC 21 is designed to enhance the readiness of Navy personnel to deter and respond to potential threats to installations and units, and ensure seamless interoperability among the participants. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heather C. Wamsley/Released)

