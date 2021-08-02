Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Base Kitsap Bangor Participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 [Image 7 of 7]

    Naval Base Kitsap Bangor Participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Heather Wamsley 

    Naval Base Kitsap

    SILVERDALE, Wash. (Feb. 8, 2021) Chief Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician Ben Konze, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 11 Detachment Bangor, walks ahead of an F6 Alpha EOD robot en route to disarm a simulated explosive during an anti-terrorism drill for Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 at Naval Base Kitsap Bangor, Feb. 8. CS-SC 21 is designed to enhance the readiness of Navy personnel to deter and respond to potential threats to installations and units, and ensure seamless interoperability among the participants. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heather C. Wamsley/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 23:16
    Photo ID: 6513272
    VIRIN: 210208-N-DS883-0140
    Resolution: 3937x2812
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Base Kitsap Bangor Participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Heather Wamsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    training exercise
    security forces
    US Navy
    training
    anti-terrorism training
    Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021

