    Naval Base Kitsap Bangor Participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 [Image 6 of 7]

    Naval Base Kitsap Bangor Participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2021

    Naval Base Kitsap

    SILVERDALE, Wash. (Feb. 8, 2021) Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician 1st Class Keith Lawrence, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 11 Detachment Bangor, surveys a vehicle during an antiterrorism drill for Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021, Feb. 8. CS-SC 21 is designed to enhance the readiness of Navy personnel to deter and respond to potential threats to installations and units, and ensure seamless interoperability among the participants. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heather C. Wamsley/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 23:26
    Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US 
    training exercise
    security forces
    US Navy
    training
    anti-terrorism training
    Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021

