SILVERDALE, Wash. (Feb. 8, 2021) Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician 1st Class Keith Lawrence, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 11 Detachment Bangor, surveys a vehicle during an antiterrorism drill for Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021, Feb. 8. CS-SC 21 is designed to enhance the readiness of Navy personnel to deter and respond to potential threats to installations and units, and ensure seamless interoperability among the participants. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heather C. Wamsley/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2021 Date Posted: 02.08.2021 23:26 Photo ID: 6513271 VIRIN: 210208-N-DS883-0161 Resolution: 4574x3267 Size: 1.4 MB Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Base Kitsap Bangor Participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.