210202-N-FD648-1019 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 2, 2021) – Machinists Mate Fireman Donovan Nicholson, right, and Hull Technician Petty Officer 3rd Class Clayton Chery perform a routine inspection of power levels aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72), Feb. 2, 2021. Mahan is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting operations as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Childress)

