All Paper, No Berm: MCMCP concludes with Awards Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Anthony Bango, commanding officer, Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, Camp H. M. Smith, speaks to the crowd during the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition Program (MCMCP) awards ceremony, Pu’uloa Rifle Range, Feb. 5, 2021. The MCMCP is one of four yearly division matches throughout the U.S. Marine Corps in which U.S. service members and the Pacific’s best shooters participate in a small arms marksmanship competition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Sanchez)

