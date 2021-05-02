Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    All Paper, No Berm: MCMCP concludes with Awards Ceremony

    All Paper, No Berm: MCMCP concludes with Awards Ceremony

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Sanchez 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Speros Koumparakis, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, left, and Maj. Richard Martinez, instructor, Marine Corps Shooting Team, right, prepare to pass out awards during the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition Program (MCMCP) awards ceremony, Pu’uloa Rifle Range, Feb. 5, 2021. The MCMCP is one of four yearly division matches throughout the U.S. Marine Corps in which U.S. service members and the Pacific’s best shooters participate in a small arms marksmanship competition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 21:07
    VIRIN: 210205-M-SS016-0004
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    USMC
    Hawaii
    Marines
    MCAS Kaneohe Bay

