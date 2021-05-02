U.S. Marine Corps Col. Speros Koumparakis, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, left, and Maj. Richard Martinez, instructor, Marine Corps Shooting Team, right, prepare to pass out awards during the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition Program (MCMCP) awards ceremony, Pu’uloa Rifle Range, Feb. 5, 2021. The MCMCP is one of four yearly division matches throughout the U.S. Marine Corps in which U.S. service members and the Pacific’s best shooters participate in a small arms marksmanship competition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Sanchez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2021 Date Posted: 02.08.2021 21:07 Photo ID: 6513225 VIRIN: 210205-M-SS016-0004 Resolution: 4933x3289 Size: 11.51 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, All Paper, No Berm: MCMCP concludes with Awards Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Samantha Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.