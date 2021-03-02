Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Army Civil Affairs, Medics Teach Combat Lifesaver Course to Romanian Land Forces [Image 7 of 8]

    US Army Civil Affairs, Medics Teach Combat Lifesaver Course to Romanian Land Forces

    ROMANIA

    02.03.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Samantha DiMauro 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    BUCHAREST, Romania – Spc. Logan Rutledge, combat medic, 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division assists Romanian Troops with a liter carry during a combat lifesaver course given here Feb 4. Exchanging lifesaving knowledge and skills enhances interoperability between the two NATO partners and increases readiness within combat environments. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Samantha DiMauro)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army Civil Affairs, Medics Teach Combat Lifesaver Course to Romanian Land Forces [Image 8 of 8], by 1LT Samantha DiMauro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Romania
    CLS
    EUCOM
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether

