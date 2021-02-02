BUCHAREST, Romania – Romanian troops observe a nasal pharyngeal airway application during a combat lifesaver course given here Feb 4. Exchanging lifesaving knowledge and skills enhances interoperability between the two NATO partners and increases readiness within combat environments. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Samantha DiMauro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2021 Date Posted: 02.08.2021 15:31 Photo ID: 6512969 VIRIN: 210202-A-DB903-195 Resolution: 1428x952 Size: 231.39 KB Location: RO Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Army Civil Affairs, Medics Teach Combat Lifesaver Course to Romanian Land Forces [Image 8 of 8], by 1LT Samantha DiMauro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.