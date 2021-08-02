Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Solid Curtain at NAS Key West [Image 4 of 4]

    Exercise Solid Curtain at NAS Key West

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2021

    Photo by Danette Baso Silvers 

    Naval Air Station Key West

    210208-N-KM072-004 KEY WEST, Fla. (Feb. 8, 2021) Staff and patients evacuate Naval Branch Health Clinic at Naval Air Station Key West during Exercise Solid Curtain. Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 is a two-part, anti-terrorism force protection exercise that is being conducted nationwide on Navy installations, Feb. 1-12. The annual exercise is not in reponse to any specific thear, but is used to evaluate the readiness of fleet and installation security programs. Naval Air Station Key West is the state-of-the-art facility for combat fighter aircraft of all military services, provides world-class pierside support to U.S. and foreign naval vessels, and is the premier training center for surface and subsurface military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Danette Baso Silvers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 14:20
    Photo ID: 6512873
    VIRIN: 210208-N-KM072-004
    Resolution: 5323x3802
    Size: 11.78 MB
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Solid Curtain at NAS Key West [Image 4 of 4], by Danette Baso Silvers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

