210208-N-KM072-002 KEY WEST, Fla. (Feb. 8, 2021) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Kyle Bishop and a Military Working Dog respond to a simulated bomb threat at Naval Branch Health Clinic at Naval Air Station Key West during Exercise Solid Curtain. Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 is a two-part, anti-terrorism force protection exercise that is being conducted nationwide on Navy installations, Feb. 1-12. The annual exercise is not in reponse to any specific thear, but is used to evaluate the readiness of fleet and installation security programs. Naval Air Station Key West is the state-of-the-art facility for combat fighter aircraft of all military services, provides world-class pierside support to U.S. and foreign naval vessels, and is the premier training center for surface and subsurface military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Danette Baso Silvers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2021 Date Posted: 02.08.2021 14:20 Photo ID: 6512872 VIRIN: 210208-N-KM072-002 Resolution: 4894x3256 Size: 8.38 MB Location: KEY WEST, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Solid Curtain at NAS key West [Image 4 of 4], by Danette Baso Silvers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.