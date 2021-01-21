Fort McCoy holds 2021 Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service observance

Chaplain (Maj.) Robert Rand with Fort McCoy Religious Support Office provides the benediction for the 2021 Fort McCoy Martin Luther King (MLK) Jr. Day Observance on Jan. 21, 2021, at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Clayborn Benson — a photographer, historian, and military veteran ؙ— served as the guest speaker. Benson held a professional career with WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee for more than 40 years. Benson is also the executive director of the Wisconsin Black Historical Society. The holiday honoring King’s birthday, celebrated the third Monday of January, is a designated national day of service. The recurring theme is “Remember! Celebrate! Act! A day on, not a day off!” The MLK Day of Service is intended to empower individuals, strengthen communities, bridge barriers, create solutions to social problems, and move us closer to King’s vision of a “beloved community,” according to www.nationalservice.gov. (Photos by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

