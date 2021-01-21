Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy holds 2021 Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service observance [Image 43 of 47]

    Fort McCoy holds 2021 Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service observance

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss presents guest speaker Clayborn Benson with a plaque of appreciation for supporting the 2021 Fort McCoy Martin Luther King (MLK) Jr. Day Observance on Jan. 21, 2021, at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Benson — a photographer, historian, and military veteran ؙ— served as the guest speaker. Benson held a professional career with WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee for more than 40 years. Benson is also the executive director of the Wisconsin Black Historical Society. The holiday honoring King’s birthday, celebrated the third Monday of January, is a designated national day of service. The recurring theme is “Remember! Celebrate! Act! A day on, not a day off!” The MLK Day of Service is intended to empower individuals, strengthen communities, bridge barriers, create solutions to social problems, and move us closer to King’s vision of a “beloved community,” according to www.nationalservice.gov. (Photos by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

