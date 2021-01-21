Fort McCoy holds 2021 Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service observance

Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss presents guest speaker Clayborn Benson with a plaque of appreciation for supporting the 2021 Fort McCoy Martin Luther King (MLK) Jr. Day Observance on Jan. 21, 2021, at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Benson — a photographer, historian, and military veteran ؙ— served as the guest speaker. Benson held a professional career with WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee for more than 40 years. Benson is also the executive director of the Wisconsin Black Historical Society. The holiday honoring King’s birthday, celebrated the third Monday of January, is a designated national day of service. The recurring theme is “Remember! Celebrate! Act! A day on, not a day off!” The MLK Day of Service is intended to empower individuals, strengthen communities, bridge barriers, create solutions to social problems, and move us closer to King’s vision of a “beloved community,” according to www.nationalservice.gov. (Photos by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

