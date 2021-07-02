Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    180FW Mission Ready During Extreme Weather [Image 5 of 5]

    180FW Mission Ready During Extreme Weather

    SWANTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Beth Holliker 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    U.S. Air Force F-16 maintenance personnel, assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, begin to tow jets from the hangar, to the flightline, in preparation for early morning training sorties, Feb. 7, 2021. The fighter jets were brought into the hangar the night in an effort to keep the aircraft parking ramp open and accessible for snow removal crews to clear the tarmac of snow and ice, ensuring the 180FW is always mission capable and mission ready. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Beth Holliker.

    Date Taken: 02.07.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 180FW Mission Ready During Extreme Weather [Image 5 of 5], by SMSgt Beth Holliker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

