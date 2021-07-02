180FW Mission Ready During Extreme Weather

U.S. Air Force F-16 maintenance personnel, assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, begin to tow jets from the hangar, to the flightline, in preparation for early morning training sorties, Feb. 7, 2021. The fighter jets were brought into the hangar the night in an effort to keep the aircraft parking ramp open and accessible for snow removal crews to clear the tarmac of snow and ice, ensuring the 180FW is always mission capable and mission ready. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Beth Holliker.

