180FW Mission Ready During Extreme Weather

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Hope Geiger, a photojournalist assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, captures video footage of 180FW maintenance personnel preparing aircraft for morning training sorties in the frigid, 5° degree temperatures, Feb. 7, 2021. The fighter jets were brought into the hangar the night in an effort to keep the aircraft parking ramp open and accessible for snow removal crews to clear the tarmac of snow and ice, ensuring the 180FW is always mission capable and mission ready. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Beth Holliker.

