RIA factory encourages preparedness

The Rock Island Arsenal – Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., protection team hangs a banner Aug. 31, to remind the workforce to be prepared for any situation, natural disasters, power outages and pandemics with a plan and a kit. September is Emergency prepared month, now is the time to make sure you have 3 days' worth of supplies at home and an emergency kit in your car. (U.S. Army photo by Debralee Best/RIA-JMTC)

