The Rock Island Arsenal – Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., protection team hangs a banner Aug. 31, to remind the workforce to be prepared for any situation, natural disasters, power outages and pandemics with a plan and a kit. September is Emergency prepared month, now is the time to make sure you have 3 days' worth of supplies at home and an emergency kit in your car. (U.S. Army photo by Debralee Best/RIA-JMTC)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2021 09:55
|Photo ID:
|6512523
|VIRIN:
|200831-A-FW423-136
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|17.15 MB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RIA factory encourages preparedness [Image 3 of 3], by Debralee Best, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
