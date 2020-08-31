Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RIA factory encourages preparedness

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2020

    Photo by Debralee Best 

    Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center

    The Rock Island Arsenal – Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., protection team hangs a banner Aug. 31, to remind the workforce to be prepared for any situation, natural disasters, power outages and pandemics with a plan and a kit. September is Emergency prepared month, now is the time to make sure you have 3 days' worth of supplies at home and an emergency kit in your car. (U.S. Army photo by Debralee Best/RIA-JMTC)

