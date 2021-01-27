Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Hershel “Woody” Williams Visits Djibouti [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Hershel “Woody” Williams Visits Djibouti

    PORT DE DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    PORT OF DJIBOUTI, Djibouti — Tugboats guide the USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) during a port visit at the Port of Djibouti, Djibouti, Jan. 27, 2021. The ESB 4 supports maritime missions in the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 03:01
    Photo ID: 6512238
    VIRIN: 210127-N-RF885-0028
    Resolution: 5170x3184
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: PORT DE DJIBOUTI, DJ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    Djibouti
    Forward-deployed
    Horn of Africa
    ESB 4
    USS Hershel “Woody” Williams

