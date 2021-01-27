USS Hershel “Woody” Williams Visits Djibouti

PORT OF DJIBOUTI, Djibouti — Tugboats guide the USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) during a port visit at the Port of Djibouti, Djibouti, Jan. 27, 2021. The ESB 4 supports maritime missions in the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)
