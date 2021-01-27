Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MSRON 8 PROVIDES SECURITY FOR ESB 8 [Image 2 of 3]

    MSRON 8 PROVIDES SECURITY FOR ESB 8

    DJIBOUTI

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    PORT OF DJIBOUTI, Djibouti – U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron (MSRON) 8 provide security as tugboats guide the USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) through the Port of Djibouti, Djibouti, Jan. 27, 2021. The Maritime Expeditionary Security Force provides a core Navy capability through port and harbor security, high value asset security, and maritime security operations in the coastal and inland waterways. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    This work, MSRON 8 PROVIDES SECURITY FOR ESB 8 [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Djibouti
    Horn of Africa
    Military Sealift Command
    USS Hershel “Woody” Williams
    ESB 8
    MSRON 8

