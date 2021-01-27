MSRON 8 PROVIDES SECURITY FOR ESB 8

PORT OF DJIBOUTI, Djibouti – U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron (MSRON) 8 provide security as tugboats guide the USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) through the Port of Djibouti, Djibouti, Jan. 27, 2021. The Maritime Expeditionary Security Force provides a core Navy capability through port and harbor security, high value asset security, and maritime security operations in the coastal and inland waterways. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

