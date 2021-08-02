Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Nimitz Carrier Strike Group POTUS Conference Call [Image 2 of 2]

    Nimitz Carrier Strike Group POTUS Conference Call

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cheyenne Geletka 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    210208-N-DQ752-1003 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 8, 2021) Rear Adm. Jim Kirk, commander, Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, and Senior Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Chad McCraken, a native of Newark, Del., speak with President Joe Biden during a conference call aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cheyenne Geletka/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2021
    Date Posted: 02.08.2021 02:03
    Photo ID: 6512228
    VIRIN: 210208-N-DQ752-1003
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Hometown: HERSHEY, PA, US
    Hometown: NEWARK, DE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Carrier Strike Group POTUS Conference Call [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Cheyenne Geletka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nimitz Carrier Strike Group POTUS Conference Call
    Nimitz Carrier Strike Group POTUS Conference Call

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    POTUS Calls Nimitz During Super Bowl

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)

    TAGS

    President
    7th Fleet
    Nimitz
    Biden
    Kirk
    Deployment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT