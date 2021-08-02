Nimitz Carrier Strike Group POTUS Conference Call

210208-N-DQ752-1003 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 8, 2021) Rear Adm. Jim Kirk, commander, Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, and Senior Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Chad McCraken, a native of Newark, Del., speak with President Joe Biden during a conference call aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cheyenne Geletka/Released)

