Brig. Gen. Robert Ryan visits Troops

U.S. Soldiers with the Michigan National Guard salute as Brig. Gen. Robert Ryan, commander, Joint Task Force - District of Columbia, approaches them in Washington, D.C., Feb. 5, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to district, state, and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

Date Taken: 02.06.2021 Date Posted: 02.07.2021 by 2LT Ashley Goodwin