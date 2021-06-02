Brig. Gen. Robert Ryan visits Troops

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Robert Ryan, commander, Joint Task Force - District of Columbia, visits Soldiers with the Kansas National Guard in Washington, D.C., Feb. 5, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to district, state, and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

